Jim Scanlan Stepping Down as BSU Women’s Hockey Head Coach

On Monday, it was announced that Jim Scanlan is retiring as Bemidji State women’s hockey head coach after 10 seasons at the program’s helm.

The Beavers’ bench boss finishes his BSU tenure with program records in both career and single-season wins.

Scanlan is the only coach in program history with over 100 career wins, a milestone he reached during his sixth season. He was also named the USCHO.com National Coach of the Year and WCHA Coach of the Year during the 2014-15 season.

Under his guidance, BSU women’s hockey produced one All-American, one WCHA Defensive Player of the Year, and 176 WCHA All-Academic team selections.