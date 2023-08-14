Lakeland PBS

Itasca State Park Visitors Enjoy August Blooms at Wildflower Walk

Zy'Riah SimmonsAug. 14 2023

Every season, there’s a new adventure to explore at Itasca State Park, and last Wednesday, visitors had the chance to explore the Wildflower Walk with a park naturalist.

The Wildflower Walk was put together by Itasca State Park intern Katelyn Gummert. Throughout the summer, interns learn to provide programs for the public and build on their interpretation and nature guide skills. In the final week of her internship, Gummert decided to try out a wildflower walk program with the help of Lake Itasca Park Interpretive Naturalist Claire Dobie.

“We decide on programs that’ll catch the interest of people visiting and then also something that is seasonally appropriate,” explained Dobie.

On the trek, the guide made sure everyone was learning and taking in information from the trail as they walked.

“Very informative, informative, historic, sort of, and fun,” said park visitor Nathan Porter. “I would definitely come back and visit the wildflower tour.”

The tour is meant to attract people to the park to learn more about it and the importance of nature.

“[We] show them, you know, kind of things that they can be on the lookout for and also bridge an appreciation for nature in some way,” Dobie said.

Itasca State Park has tours in every season. More information on events and park information can be found on the park’s website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

