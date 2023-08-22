Isle High School Teacher Accused of Sexual Assault by Former Student

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

An Isle physical education and health teacher is being accused of sexual assault by a former student and providing alcohol to a person under 21 years of age.

Court documents allege 41-year-old Travis Turgeon assaulted an 18-year-old woman last year. A witness and the victim say the allege assault took place on October 8, 2022, as they told law enforcement on June 1.

According to the victim, she was serving as a designated driver for a group of adults while they were visiting several area bars. Turgeon was a member of this party. The victim said Turgeon and other people were “heavily drinking” and at one point he spanked her two to three times. He also tried to make her sit on his lap, and she refused, claiming that she “felt uncomfortable by this contact.”

After leaving the bar, the victim reportedly brought Turgeon to his home along with a third party. During the drive, the victim says Turgeon began to make sexually obscene comments. She recorded the comments and provided the recording to law enforcement.

Upon reaching Turgeon’s home, the victim assisted by bringing him inside. She brought him to his bedroom, wherein he allegedly pulled her onto his bed. This is when Turgeon reportedly sexually assaulted the victim. The victim said she was shocked and did not respond or reciprocate. Turgeon then told her to “go home and not to tell anyone what happened.”

According to court documents, the victim then told someone what happened, then that person told Turgeon. Turgeon then messaged the victim and said he had “forgotten about what happened.”

She also told law enforcement there were times that Turgeon made sexual or flirtatious comments toward her immediately after her senior year of high school.

During the course of the investigation, Isle Police also became aware of current and former high school students of Turgeon’s who had reportedly been provided alcohol by him. Other victims say he also tried to start a romantic or sexual relationship with them but they rebuffed.

Turgeon is currently facing three charges. Two charges are for criminal sexual conduct and one is for furnishing alcohol to a person under 21 years old. His first appearance in court is set for September 26 at 1:30 p.m.

