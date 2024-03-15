Irene Folstrom Named as New MN DPS Tribal Affairs Director

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has announced its new Tribal Affairs Director.

Irene Folstrom has been named as the new director and has 25 years of experience serving Tribal nations and Indigenous communities. A member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, she recently led government relations work for the band. She will help guide efforts to learn from and connect with the 11 Tribal nations in Minnesota.

A graduate of Cornell Law School and Stanford University, Folstrom has also served as a policy advisor for the National Congress of American Indians in Washington D.C.

