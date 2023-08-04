Lakeland PBS

Investigators Name the Trooper Who Fatally Shot a Black Minnesota Man During a Traffic Stop

Lakeland News — Aug. 3 2023

Investigators identified on Thursday the Minnesota State Patrol trooper who fatally shot a Black man during a traffic stop, a day after family and activists called for all three troopers involved in the stop to be fired.

Trooper Ryan Londregan shot 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II after he refused to leave his car during a Monday stop on a Minneapolis freeway, according to the Minnesota Public Safety Department’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The agency handles cases of officer-involved shootings.

Trooper Brett Seide initially pulled Cobb over when he saw the taillights were out on the Ford Fusion Cobb was driving, the bureau said in a statement.

The bureau said Seide checked Cobb’s record and found he was wanted for a “probable cause arrest for a felony order-for-protection violation” issued by the nearby Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.

Londregan and Trooper Garrett Erickson arrived later and helped as Seide tried to pull Cobb out of the car before Londregan shot him and Cobb drove away. The vehicle Cobb was driving stopped on the interstate shortly after that, and the bureau said the troopers attempted to save Cobb. He died at the scene.

The Hennepin County coroner ruled Cobb’s death a homicide caused by multiple gunshot wounds.

The three troopers are on administrative leave.

Black Lives Matter Twin Cities Metro, the Racial Justice Network, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, and Cobb’s relatives gathered outside the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis on Wednesday to demand that the governor fire the state troopers who were involved in Cobb’s death and that the local prosecutor charge the officers in the case and issue a warrant for their arrests.

“The circumstances simply did not require the use of deadly force,” Nekima Levy Armstrong, a civil rights attorney and founder of the Racial Justice Network, said in a Wednesday statement. “Those officers acted recklessly and they must be held accountable.”

Investigators found a handgun and two cartridge casings in the back of Cobb’s car but noted that dash and body camera footage does not show Cobb holding the weapon at any point during his interaction with law enforcement.

Footage shows Cobb holding his hands near the steering wheel as troopers talked to him.

In May 2020, the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police sparked a global protest movement and a nationwide reckoning on racism in policing.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Hosts 2023 National Night Out

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Possible Drowning North of Bemidji

Itasca Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Ball Club Assaults

4 Injured After Crow Wing Co. Squad Car Rear-Ends Vehicle, Bursts Into Flames

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.