Investigators May Be Closing in on Arrest in Fatal Hit-and-Run Near Onamia

Investigators may be closing in on making an arrest in the fatal hit-and-run crash that killed an Onamia doctor who was walking her dogs along a Mille Lacs County road last November.

Cathy Donovan was struck while she was walking along Highway 169 near Grand Casino Mille Lacs just before 5 p.m. on Nov. 13. Authorities have been trying to locate the person who struck Donovan, and there is a $10,000 reward for information that leads to that person.

Today, the Minneapolis Star Tribune, citing a search warrant affidavit they obtained, reported that state investigators have seized an SUV and questioned the owner of the vehicle they suspect was involved in that crash. The 42-year-old driver was not identified in the report because he has not been charged, but the story quotes Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton as saying he believes they have for sure established probable cause, which would mean charges would be justified.

Investigators are examining the man’s phone, vehicle, and the vehicle’s computer, which could confirm the vehicle’s location. They have also collected hair off of three locations on the SUV and are trying to determine the hair’s origin.

The man told investigators he was likely driving to his Cross Lake cabin that day but denied hitting Donovan and leaving the scene.

