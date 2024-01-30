Investigation Continues Into Cloquet Motel Shooting That Left 3 People Dead

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Cloquet Police Department continues to investigate the shooting incident at a motel there on Jan. 9 that left three people dead.

Investigators believe that 32-year-old Elliot Lenius of Ramsey shot and killed Patrick Roers of Deer River and Shelby Trettel of Cloquet before shooting himself.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said today in a press release that investigators still have not established a clear motive for the shootings, nor have they uncovered any connection between the suspect and the victims. Randall says they are currently focusing on examining digital evidence obtained from the scene which could provide insights into the shooting’s circumstances.

In addition, authorities expect autopsy reports and toxicology results within the next four to six weeks, and they expect those findings to help them understand the incident better.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today