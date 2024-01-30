Lakeland PBS

Investigation Continues Into Cloquet Motel Shooting That Left 3 People Dead

Lakeland News — Jan. 30 2024

The Cloquet Police Department continues to investigate the shooting incident at a motel there on Jan. 9 that left three people dead.

Investigators believe that 32-year-old Elliot Lenius of Ramsey shot and killed Patrick Roers of Deer River and Shelby Trettel of Cloquet before shooting himself.

Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said today in a press release that investigators still have not established a clear motive for the shootings, nor have they uncovered any connection between the suspect and the victims. Randall says they are currently focusing on examining digital evidence obtained from the scene which could provide insights into the shooting’s circumstances.

In addition, authorities expect autopsy reports and toxicology results within the next four to six weeks, and they expect those findings to help them understand the incident better.

