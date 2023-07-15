In Focus: Over 100 Artists Set Up for 55th Annual Watermark Art Festival in Bemidji

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Saturday is a milestone for Bemidji’s Watermark Art Center.

The 55th Annual Watermark Art Festival will open this weekend with over 100 artists on display. Summer in Bemidji sees the return of many events, including the Watermark Art Festival. Formerly known as Art in the Park, vendors new and old will fill Library Park for the 55th year.

“It’s a great opportunity for people to connect directly with the artists, so we try to do that as much as possible at the art center,” said Watermark Art Center Executive Director Lori Forshee-Donnay. “Art in the Park is a great way for people to buy directly from the artist.”

“I’m excited because really … you better be good to get into [this show],” said first-year vendor Sharon Trandem. “So it’s an honor.”

Materials used in the crafts at this year’s show include metals, woods, and even some leather. It provides a look at the art featured at the Watermark Art Center.

“We have someone who does fish leather. We have some paper artists that are taking paper to create art that’s completely different,” said Forshee-Donnay. “We have a lot of great pottery and photography. Some people take a classic medium and then they do something different with it.”

Even if seeing pieces from over 100 different artists not only from Minnesota but all over the country is not enough, live music, free kid activities, and demonstrations will be held all weekend.

“It’s something that I think the community has embraced, so we’re really excited about that,” said Forshee-Donnay. “The continued support of our public, the community and the visitors to the area, that’s why the artists keep coming back.”

The Watermark Art Festival will be open on Saturday, July 15th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, July 16th from 10 until 4 in downtown Bemidji. Admission is free.

More information on the event can be found on the Watermark Art Center website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today