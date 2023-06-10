In Focus: Linden Hill Historic Estate Showcases History of 2 Little Falls Families

Click to print (Opens in new window)

At the turn of the 20th century, two families, the Weyerhaeusers and the Mussers, moved to the community of Little Falls. And now, over a century later, their family homes remain a staple of the community in the form of Linden Hill Historic Estate.

“We run a house museum here,” explained Linden Hill Historic Estate Executive Director Julia Mueller. “It’s four floors and we tour three of those four floors.”

“And we think it’s really important to tell the story of both families,” said Friends of Linden Hill member Pat Sharon.

The museum helps show how the two families became ingrained in the culture of the community, as Charles Weyerhaeuser and Drew Musser ran the Pine Tree Lumber Company.

“The community of Little Falls boomed in the lumber industry,” explained Mueller.

Not only did these two families serve the community’s economy, but Sally Musser and Maud Weyerhaeuser helped gave space for art and culture to thrive.

“They would hold concerts and bring in poets and authors,” said Sharon. “Just a wide variety of things to have for the community.”

Remarkably, most if not all pieces of furniture and keepsakes at the estate have been left intact, and constantly rotating exhibits and displays mean that each visit is wholly unique.

“It’s fun because we have people who come back every year to see what’s different,” explained Sharon.

Since 2007, the Friends of Linden Hill have made it their mission to preserve the history of the families that helped make Little Falls what it is today.

“These homes are really like time capsules and we have the opportunity to share life in an era that seems so long ago,” said Mueller.

“That’s my favorite part of it, is to share it,” added Sharon.

In addition to providing historic guided tours, Linden Hill also offers space on the grounds for events such as weddings, anniversaries, and reunions, the proceeds of which fund the museum’s operations. More information on the estate can be found on their website.

