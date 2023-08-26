In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts Holds Art Camp Before School Starts

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Headwaters Music & Arts in downtown Bemidji has put on many programs over their 31 years, but they recently held their final summer program before school starts this fall.



Kids at Art Camp this week were excited and ready to learn, and they were able to end the summer with new friends and new ways to create art.

“[It’s] a joy to hear the voices and the laughter, and the – just the creativity that emerges over the course of the week, the friendships that form,” said Tricia Andrews, executive director of Headwaters Music & Arts.



The purpose of the program, under the theme of “Take Flight,” was to allow the students to learn new techniques but also create their own.

“Medias that they wouldn’t have wanted to try it all, they’re trying and realizing that, ‘Hey, that’s kind of fun and I can make it my own and do what I want with it,” said Art Camp director Maranda Stauffacher.



Students had the chance to learn new techniques and embrace older ones as well. Being able to get students out of their shells on art is the key thing at this program for teachers like Stauffacher.

“One thing that they have really gained confidence in is expressing their feelings in art and being able to talk about it and be able to make it how they want to and not what someone else thinks art should be,” Staffacher said.