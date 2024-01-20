In Focus: Armory Arts & Events Center in Park Rapids Hosts Open Mic Night

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Armory Arts & Events Center hosted their monthly Open Mic Night on Thursday for people in the Park Rapids area to see some of the region’s local artists and talent.

The center has been hosting its open mic night since September 2022. The idea for the event was suggested by an intern, and it took off right away.

“This is our second full season,” said Mike Bruhn, a board member with the Armory Arts & Events Center. “It’s growing as we go along. Tonight, we have, half the acts are new new acts tonight. So we’re excited about the fact that we’re becoming more of a regional draw for this open mic night.”

Winter is an important time of year for northern Minnesota, but it’s also a time where manypeople don’t want to go out and stay inside to keep warm. But events like the Open Mic Night bring the community out and and lets local artists showcase their talents.

“It gives us a reason in the wintertime to get out of the house, number one,” said Bruhn. “And I think the most important thing, it gets the artists a chance to go show their wares and it gets the patrons of the Armory a chance to be exposed to new music and local talent and then spend time with their friends and family. It’s just a community building event, I think that’s the best way to put it.”

The Armory Arts and Events Center isn’t just a place where art shows are displayed. It’s also a venue that welcomes the community for a number of other reasons.

“It’s a multi-purpose venue. We don’t have anything that’s this size and this versatile for the community,” explained Armory Arts & Events Center President Joan Tweedale. “We can have weddings with 300, 350 people. We have a good sound system with good lighting. It’s just a great, great space for people.”

And those involved with the center say the venue provides great value for the area.

“I’m really proud of what we’re doing here in this town, and the Armory is a nice piece of the puzzle of our community,” added Bruhn. “We’re a busy, vibrant arts and entertainment community. So if you’re not from here, come and visit. We’ll treat you well and you’ll love it.”

More information on upcoming events at the Armory Arts & Events Center can be found on their website.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today