DONATE

LPTV NEWS

In Focus: 1st Festival Of Wreaths Brings Christmas To Bemidji

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 25 2017
Leave a Comment

Christmas has come to Bemidji! If you couldn’t tell by the lights, the music and the snow, the Headwaters School of Music and Arts also has 18 new special decorations on display.

“This Festival of Wreaths is something we wanted to give to the city of Bemidji as another part of the wonderful holiday opportunities in town,” says Ken Cobb, who serves as the board chair for the Bemidji Area Sertoma Club.

The Bemidji Festival of Wreaths is a joint fundraiser between Headwaters and Bemidji Area Sertoma Club. The wreaths will be auctioned off, then that money will go to support arts scholarships for kids and speech and hearing needs in the Bemidji community. All of the wreaths were created by local businesses.

“We’ve been planning this for probably about a year and we wanted to do something where businesses could have a chance to get involved. Some of them are really unique, and some of the wreaths were really decorated as an expression to the business, and we just hope people enjoy looking at them,” says Cobb.

You can see by the wreaths that the businesses got creative. They aren’t made with just your typical tulle bows.

“We have BSU tickets. We’re giving away BSU tickets on one of the wreaths that were donated by Thrivent Financial. We have another wreath with a Christmas DVD on it that you can actually watch. We also have the Headwaters School who did a really nice wreath with pencils and school type supplies on it. Raphael’s is kind of a really cool wreath. It really highlights and it lights up which we feature that one. Then, of course, we’ve got the collectors item in the making: the Coca-Cola one wreath,” says Cobb.

The wreaths were open to the community for tonight only, but there is still one more chance to see them in person. There will be a silent auction and concert next Saturday, December 2nd at the Headwaters School. It starts at 6:30 in the afternoon and ends at 8.

“You can take part in the concert and the silent auction, and then we’ll be live auctioning off one of the wreaths,” says Cobb.

If you don’t get a chance to bid on a wreath this year, an organizer says there’s a good possibility the festival will be making a comeback.

“There’s a lot of different towns that do a festival of wreaths or a festival of trees. We decided to start with wreaths. Maybe we’ll do trees in the future, but right now we’re doing wreaths,” says Cobb.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji And Walker Looking To Claim Title Of Best MN Town

More Than 600 Served At Annual Bemidji Community Meal

Headwaters School In Bemidji To Participate In Small Business Saturday

Bemidji Senior Center To Host Gift Wrapping Fundraiser

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Tashina Branchaud said

The children spent more time in and out of the hospitals. This is a disgrace. Wh... Read More

Karin said

Can't wait to see it!... Read More

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes, always have and always will. Crashes will a... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Judy! Tickets are $12 for adults and $6 for kids. You can buy them at Iver... Read More

Latest Story

New And Old Stories Told At The Annual Aitkin Fish House Parade

It’s the day after Thanksgiving, which means it’s the day of the annual World Famous Fish House Parade in Aitkin. It’s all in preparation
Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Latest Stories

New And Old Stories Told At The Annual Aitkin Fish House Parade

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Park Rapids To Start Holiday Season With Tree Lighting Ceremony

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Bemidji's First City Of Lights Celebration Ready To Kick Off

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Bemidji And Walker Looking To Claim Title Of Best MN Town

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

Registered Deer Numbers Up For 2017 Hunting Season

Posted on Nov. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.