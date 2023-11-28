In Business: The 218 Galleria in Baxter Highlighting Local Vendors and Businesses

A boutique store in Baxter is looking to showcase local business as they sell a wide variety of products from vendors all over the Brainerd Lakes Area.

Nicki Traut and Kara Kristofferson both had their own shops before they became business partners. They supported each other’s businesses and quickly became friends, and saw an opportunity to start their new venture together that they took quickly.

“We had the idea for a while. Kara kept coming up with different locations, none of them were really the right fit,” said Traut. “We had both previously been vendors in this space, so we kind of knew the potential it had. And when we found out it was going to be available, we jumped at it.”

With so many local vendors selling clothing, home decor, and other goods, The 218 Galleria has items big and small that highlight the many small businesses in the Brainerd Lakes Area.

“We have 20 different vendors throughout the store between brick and mortar and just local vendors throughout the store. So there is a variety,” said Kristofferson. “We have furniture, we have home goods, we have jewelry, accessories, purses, handbags, soaps, anything you can pretty much think of, we sell in the store.”

The holiday season definitely ramps up shopping everywhere, but the shop’s owners feel one of the oldest forms of advertising is giving them momentum.

“The last couple of weeks have been busy, but I think it’s more word of mouth,” said Kristofferson. “People hearing about us knowing that and seeing the different vendors in the community and hearing that we’re open now, being able to come in and shop. But yeah, I do believe that the season helps with sales for sure and just people learning about us.”

Every small business needs the help of the community to survive. And for places like The 218 Galleria, people in the Brainerd Lakes Area always seems to have each other’s backs.

“The community has been awesome to us. Several of our vendors in here already have a brick and mortar location somewhere in the surrounding community, so they brought a good following of their own,” said Traut. “Kara and I both had stores that stood independent, so we brought our own following and it’s just been really good. Everyone’s been working collectively and when you get to offer a little bit of everything, that naturally brings in a crowd.”

Kristofferson and Traut are also planning on opening a wine and beer bar across the hall from the galleria that will open in January or February of next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today