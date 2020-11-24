In Business: Thanksgiving To-Go Dinners in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Like other restaurants in the area, Country Kitchen will be providing Thanksgiving to-go meals for families this holiday season.

The restaurant is allowing families to either pre-order a meal or wait till Thanksgiving Day to call in your order. Meals include your choice of turkey or ham, mashed potatoes, sage dressing, vegetables and more.

Meals can also be delivered through Door Dash.

