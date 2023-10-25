In Business: ‘Merry Piglets’ Opens in Downtown Bemidji as New Gift Shop

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji welcomed a new business to town last week. Although the business is new to the area, the owner is a returning resident.

Merry Piglets, located at 118 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji, is a gift shop that looks to bring new and varied items into the community.

The owner of the store is Heidi Myhre, a retired nurse who was looking for something different in her life. She wanted her gift shop to stand out from all others in Bemidji.

“I didn’t want to duplicate any other stores in Bemidji,” said Myhre. “I wanted my place to be something different. So what you’re going to find is unique items, whimsical items, things that you can’t find everywhere.”

Merry Piglets will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.