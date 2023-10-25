Lakeland PBS

In Business: ‘Merry Piglets’ Opens in Downtown Bemidji as New Gift Shop

Zy'Riah SimmonsOct. 25 2023

The city of Bemidji welcomed a new business to town last week. Although the business is new to the area, the owner is a returning resident.

Merry Piglets, located at 118 Third St. NW, in downtown Bemidji, is a gift shop that looks to bring new and varied items into the community.

The owner of the store is Heidi Myhre, a retired nurse who was looking for something different in her life. She wanted her gift shop to stand out from all others in Bemidji.

“I didn’t want to duplicate any other stores in Bemidji,” said Myhre. “I wanted my place to be something different. So what you’re going to find is unique items, whimsical items, things that you can’t find everywhere.”

Merry Piglets will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. till 5 p.m.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Zy'Riah Simmons

Related Posts

In Focus: Watermark Art Center Holds Spooky Story SLAM in Time for Halloween

Bemidji Boys’ and Girls’ Cross Country Paced by Senior Leadership

BSU & NTC VP for Enrollment Management Leaving Schools for New Opportunity

Bemidji Football Bests St. Cloud Tech in Wild Section 8AAAAA Quarterfinal

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.