In Business: Kingmaker Games Provides Tabletop Fun to Brainerd Area

Tabletop gaming, whether its played on a board, with cards, or by rolling dice, is a hobby that many have grown to love, and it’s because of this love, that makes businesses like Brainerd’s Kingmaker Games possible.

“Kingmaker Games is a local game store specializing in non-screen games.” explained Kingmaker Games Owner, Daniel Sabstion, “We do board games, tabletop games, tabletop war gaming, and TGS, or trading card games.”

According to Sabstion, Kingmaker Games was created due to his long-time love of tabletop games, and wanted to share this passion and create a space for people to engage with the hobby.

“I grew up in stores like this my entire life, I spent most of my early twenties wasting a lot of time in stores and creating a lot of great friends and environments and really wanted to do the same here.” said Sabstion.

Part of the fun of any tabletop gaming experience is actually getting to sit down and enjoy it with other people, and Kingmakers Games hopes to create a space for people to do just that.

“It’s honestly amazing. I’m a very social person, I love getting in touch with the community.” said Sabstion, “I wanted to create a place where my kids could come and feel comfortable and safe and get away from TV screens so that they can honestly socialize, it’s something that we’re missing nowadays in a lot of our younger generations.”

Whether it’s to return to a game from one’s childhood or to pick up and learn a new game entirely, Kingmaker Games hopes it can be a resource for those that love to play.

“We’re here specifically for the community and to help get that itch into everybody that likes board games and things like that.” added Sabstion.

Kingmaker also hosts several themed game nights that are open to the community in order to connect more players.

