Home North of Bemidji Destroyed in Fire on Monday

A house north of Bemidji was destroyed by a fire on Monday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m. on July 3rd, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 15314 Black Lake Road NE in Turtle Lake Township, about 13 miles north of Bemidji. Due to high heat and heavy smoke, firefighters fought the fire from the exterior of the building.

38 firefighters were on the scene for about six hours with 15 pieces of equipment. The house and its contents were a total loss. No injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation and appears to be accidental in nature.

Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric, Solway Fire Department, Blackduck Fire Department, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office.

