Lakeland PBS

Holiday, Circle K Fined for Storage Tank Violations at 5 MN Locations

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2023

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined Minnesota-based Holiday Stationstores and North Carolina-based Circle K Stores Inc. $200,000 for storage tank violations at five Minnesota gas station convenience stores.

The stores are located in Northfield, Owatonna, Pine City, Rochester, and Walker.

The MPCA found the stores failed to properly test, report, and fix corrosion protection equipment between 2019 and 2022. The equipment is designed to protect older underground tank systems from corrosion that can increase the chances of leaks and petroleum releases to area soils and groundwater sources.

Operating permits require the stations to report failed tests to the MPCA within 30 days and to fix or replace equipment with 60 days of failed tests. Inspections showed each location had between one and six failed tests and that the equipment was not repaired.

In addition to paying the $20,000 civil penalty, a settlement agreement requires the companies to spend a minimum of $3.25 million to replace underground tank systems at five other locations, including Beaver Bay, Crosby, Duluth, Forest Lake, and Ortonville, by the end of 2024.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Jeff “Bro” Olsen and Howie Schultz Inducted into National Wrestling Hall of Fame

Pequot Lakes Area Family Nominated to Receive ‘Best Christmas Ever’

Minnesota Budget Surplus Grows Slightly to $2.4B. But Officials Warn of Potential Trouble Ahead

MN Emblems Commission Picks Design for New State Seal That Includes Loon

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.