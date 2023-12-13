Holiday, Circle K Fined for Storage Tank Violations at 5 MN Locations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has fined Minnesota-based Holiday Stationstores and North Carolina-based Circle K Stores Inc. $200,000 for storage tank violations at five Minnesota gas station convenience stores.

The stores are located in Northfield, Owatonna, Pine City, Rochester, and Walker.

The MPCA found the stores failed to properly test, report, and fix corrosion protection equipment between 2019 and 2022. The equipment is designed to protect older underground tank systems from corrosion that can increase the chances of leaks and petroleum releases to area soils and groundwater sources.

Operating permits require the stations to report failed tests to the MPCA within 30 days and to fix or replace equipment with 60 days of failed tests. Inspections showed each location had between one and six failed tests and that the equipment was not repaired.

In addition to paying the $20,000 civil penalty, a settlement agreement requires the companies to spend a minimum of $3.25 million to replace underground tank systems at five other locations, including Beaver Bay, Crosby, Duluth, Forest Lake, and Ortonville, by the end of 2024.

