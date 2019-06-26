Highway 71 South Of Bemidji Near Kabekona Now Open To Traffic
Highway 71 south of Bemidji near Kabekona is now open to traffic.
According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the area of the highway was under construction to replace a box culvert and the project has now been completed. MnDOT crews had been working since June 3 to replace the box culvert.
The box culvert replacement was part of a $388,000 project that will improve drainage for Highway 71.
For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.