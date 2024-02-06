Lakeland PBS

High School Girls’ Hockey Section Pairings Released; Warroad Top Seed in Section 8A

In high school girls’ hockey, some section pairings were announced over the weekend, and the two-time reigning state champs Warroad have earned the 1-seed and a bye in the Section 8A tournament. They will play the winner of 5-seed Detroit Lakes and 4-seed Thief River Falls.

Other pairings in the Lakeland viewing area include:

Section 8AA

  • (7) Sartell/Sauk Rapids at (2) Roseau
  • (6) St. Cloud at (3) Brainerd/Little Falls
  • (5) Bemidji at (4) Alexandria

Section 7AA

  • (7) Northern Tier at (2) Grand Rapids/Greenway

Section 6A

  • (4) Prairie Centre at (1) Fergus Falls
  • (3) Morris/Benson Area at (2) Northern Lakes

