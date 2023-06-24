Hellzapoppin Performer Breaks World Record at Sanford Center

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The tall lumberjack Paul Bunyan won’t be the only unique figure in Bemidji this weekend as the Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow visits the Sanford Center.

From fire-eating to chainsaw juggling, adrenaline is the name of the game for these performers. One of the performers has broken a Guinness World Record in Bemidji following an attempt made on Friday.

The goal was to pull the heaviest weight, in this case a pickup truck with the other performers in it, with only his eye sockets. Performer Andrew S. managed to do so and broke the record he set earlier this year. With this new record, it told anyone wanting to come to the Hellzapoppin show to expect the unexpected.

“The definition of ‘Hellzapoppin’ is anything can happen at any time, and it probably will. So it’s very chaotic,” said performer Short E. Dangerously. “It’s a lot of fun, a little bit of dark humor and comedy, but very extreme stunts. It’s not your typical circus. You know, with the clowns and the elephants and the trapeze and all that. Our body is our prop.”

The group’s first show was held Friday night, and there will be one more on Saturday, June 24. The all-ages show will start at 3 p.m., and the 18+ show will be at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

