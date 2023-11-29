Lakeland PBS

Health Officials Warn About Lead Found In WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches

Lakeland News — Nov. 28 2023

Minnesota health officials are warning people to not buy or feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.

So far, there have been three confirmed cases in Minnesota of children with elevated blood lead levels linked to the product. There is no safe level of lead, and children are most at risk for negative health effects from exposure to lead, such as decreased IQ.

Health officials are encouraging the public to check for this product and not consume it. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood-lead test.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Natalie Hudson Sworn in as 1st MN Supreme Court Chief Justice of Color

Derek Chauvin’s Family Has Received No Updates After Prison Stabbing, Attorney Says

FDA Expands Cantaloupe Recall After Salmonella Infections Double in a Week

Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks This Friday, Nov. 24

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.