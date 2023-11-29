Health Officials Warn About Lead Found In WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches
Minnesota health officials are warning people to not buy or feed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches to children because the product may contain elevated levels of lead.
So far, there have been three confirmed cases in Minnesota of children with elevated blood lead levels linked to the product. There is no safe level of lead, and children are most at risk for negative health effects from exposure to lead, such as decreased IQ.
Health officials are encouraging the public to check for this product and not consume it. Parents and caregivers of toddlers and young children who may have consumed WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree Pouches should contact their child’s health care provider about getting a blood-lead test.
