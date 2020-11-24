Lakeland PBS

Health Officials Urge Public to Keep Thanksgiving Celebrations to Immediate Family

Betsy Melin — Nov. 23 2020

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for people to come together over a meal, but this year due to COVID-19, that can be very dangerous.

COVID-19 is on the rise across the country and in northern Minnesota. With an increase in new cases and hospitalizations, health officials are recommending people limit their gatherings to just their immediate families.

For those who took advantage of the last days for bars being open in person, there is a high chance of exposure, even if you don’t initially feel symptoms.

You can contract COVID-19 and could potentially pass it on to loved ones over the holiday. If you still plan on meeting with your family, health officials say you should consider meeting in smaller groups or for shorter time frames to limit risk for those gathering.

Health officials remind the community that anyone has the capacity to get sick from this disease, and the effects can be far reaching. It can take up to 14 days for someone exposed to COVID-19 to start showing symptoms.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Business: Thanksgiving To-Go Dinners in Bemidji

Bemidji Senior Center Temporarily Closes

COVID-19 Exposure Notification Mobile App Now Available in Minnesota

Over 6,000 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.