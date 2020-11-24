Health Officials Urge Public to Keep Thanksgiving Celebrations to Immediate Family

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Thanksgiving is traditionally a time for people to come together over a meal, but this year due to COVID-19, that can be very dangerous.

COVID-19 is on the rise across the country and in northern Minnesota. With an increase in new cases and hospitalizations, health officials are recommending people limit their gatherings to just their immediate families.

For those who took advantage of the last days for bars being open in person, there is a high chance of exposure, even if you don’t initially feel symptoms.

You can contract COVID-19 and could potentially pass it on to loved ones over the holiday. If you still plan on meeting with your family, health officials say you should consider meeting in smaller groups or for shorter time frames to limit risk for those gathering.

Health officials remind the community that anyone has the capacity to get sick from this disease, and the effects can be far reaching. It can take up to 14 days for someone exposed to COVID-19 to start showing symptoms.

