Headwaters School In Bemidji To Participate In Small Business Saturday

Headwaters Music and and the Arts in Bemidji is doing something special for Small Business Saturday – they’ll be raising funds for their Headwaters Scholarship Programs by offering up some goods to the Bemidji community.

People who stop by can also get crafty by making a Christmas ornament that will go on the Headwaters Christmas tree. The event starts at 9 in the morning and ends at 1 in the afternoon.

“We’ll have our creativity shop, so it’s the gift of creativity that we have a number of items for sale that have been produced locally or donated to Headwaters so that we can have them as part of our fundraising efforts. There’s cool things like CDs and books and walking sticks and t-shirts,” says Headwaters Executive Director Tricia Andrews.

The Headwaters Scholarship helps aspiring artists pursue a secondary education in an arts field.