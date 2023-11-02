Lakeland PBS

Guthrie Boy’s Winning Shot at BSU Men’s Hockey Game Nets Him New TV

Lakeland News — Nov. 1 2023

Corbin Myhrer with the TV he won during the Hockey Hot Shots promotion (Credit: Paul Bunyan Communications)

A 12-year-old boy from Guthrie was a big winner last weekend while at the Bemidji State men’s hockey game.

Corbin Myhrer, a 7th grader at Bemidji Middle School, won a 70-inch TV when he shot a puck from center ice into a small opening in the goal.

Myhrer participated in the Paul Bunyan Communications Hockey Hot Shots promotion during the second intermission on Saturday, and the Bemidji Youth Hockey player made it look easy and just casually shot the puck right in on his attempt.

He was one of three contestants randomly chosen to participate and was the first winner since 2021.

By — Lakeland News

