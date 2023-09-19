Greater MN Cities Awarded Grants for Economic Development

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

36 Greater Minnesota cities, townships, and counties will receive almost $24 million for economic development, including nine cities in the Lakeland viewing area.

These funds are part of the Small Cities Development Program. The grants, administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, are being awarded to cities with a population of under 50,000 people and townships and counties with populations under 200,000.

The grants will be used for residential and commercial property rehabilitation, upgrading public facilities, and other economic development projects. Cities in the Lakeland viewing area that received funds are:

City of Bagley, $345,000 – Owner-occupied housing rehab

City of Baudette, $1,200,000 – Rental housing rehab and public facility improvements

City of Brainerd, $575,000 – Owner-occupied housing rehab and rental housing rehab

City of Fosston, $597,713 – Owner-occupied housing rehab

City of Kelliher, $417,300 – Public Facility Improvements

City of Pequot Lakes, $600,000 – Public facility improvements

City of Randall, $600,000 – Public facility improvements

City of Staples, $948,750 – Owner-occupied housing rehab, rental housing rehab and commercial rehab

City of Waubun, $573,600 – Public facility improvements

The preliminary proposal deadline for next year’s program is Nov. 24, 2023.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today