Grant Goltz: Rethinking Blackduck Pottery
A special LONGER, more in-depth look at experimental archaeologist Grant Goltz (of Lakeland PBS’ documentary Birchbark Canoe). Goltz shares his theory, developed with others, of how pre-contact indigenous people of our area made multi-functional Blackduck pottery, with a group of First Nations Women from Winnipeg, Canada. While Goltz’s hands-on discoveries often don’t gain acceptance with established academia in the U.S., his experience and knowledge is greatly respected across the border by our neighbors to the North.
