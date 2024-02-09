Lakeland PBS

Grand Rapids/Greenway Shuts Out Northern Tier 5-0 in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Lakeland News — Feb. 9 2024

Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey fell just short of the state tournament last year, falling to Andover in the Section 7AA championship game. This season, they enter the section tournament with a 15-9-1 record, earning them the 2-seed and guaranteed home ice until the finals.

The Lightning are led by standout junior Mercury Bischoff, who was the sixth-leading scorer in the state, finishing with 57 points in 25 games. On Thursday, Grand Rapids/Greenway hosted Northern Tier in the quarterfinals, where the Lightning came in averaging nearly four goals a game.

Grand Rapids/Greenway went on to shutout Northern Tier 5-0. They will host Blaine this Saturday in the Section 7AA semifinals.

