Grand Rapids/Greenway Shuts Out Northern Tier 5-0 in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Grand Rapids/Greenway girls’ hockey fell just short of the state tournament last year, falling to Andover in the Section 7AA championship game. This season, they enter the section tournament with a 15-9-1 record, earning them the 2-seed and guaranteed home ice until the finals.

The Lightning are led by standout junior Mercury Bischoff, who was the sixth-leading scorer in the state, finishing with 57 points in 25 games. On Thursday, Grand Rapids/Greenway hosted Northern Tier in the quarterfinals, where the Lightning came in averaging nearly four goals a game.

Grand Rapids/Greenway went on to shutout Northern Tier 5-0. They will host Blaine this Saturday in the Section 7AA semifinals.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today