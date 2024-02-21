Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Shuts Out Cambridge-Isanti in Section 7AA Quarterfinals

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Grand Rapids boys’ hockey began their trek to the X Tuesday as the top seed in the Section 7AA tournament, where they’re trying to return for the first time since winning the Class AA title in 2017.

The Thunderhawks finished this season 14-11 and ranked 17th in the state. On Tuesday, Grand Rapids hosted 9-seed Cambridge-Isanti in the section quarterfinals, whom they have not played since the 2018 quarterfinals.

The Thunderhawks would go on to win big and shut out the Bluejackets 9-0. In this Saturday’s semifinals in Duluth, Grand Rapids will play Rock Ridge, who beat Forest Lake 4-3 in a game that went through four overtimes.

