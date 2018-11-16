Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Governor Mark Dayton Suffers Post-Surgery Lung Damage

Shirelle Moore
Nov. 16 2018
Leave a Comment
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s governor says he suffered lung damage while recovering from back surgery, keeping him at the Mayo Clinic for more than a month.

Gov. Mark Dayton underwent two spinal fusion surgeries last month to improve his leg strength and had been expected to be released from the hospital within days. His office gave no formal update on his status until this week, when a Dayton spokeswoman confirmed he remained at the hospital for what was described as “physical therapy.”

The 71-year-old governor said in a statement emailed Thursday that post-surgical complications had damaged his lungs, providing no other details. Dayton said he had stayed at the Mayo Clinic to treat his lungs on his doctor’s recommendation. He said he expected to be released “in the next few days.”

Dayton said he’s been in constant contact with commissioners and staff.

The Democratic governor hasn’t been seen publicly since before his first surgery, performed on Oct. 12. His office did not immediately respond to questions seeking more detail on his health.

Dayton’s two terms in office have been marked by recurring health problems. He had already undergone three similar back surgeries and a separate procedure to repair a torn hip muscle.

Last year, Dayton revealed he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer one day after collapsing during his State of the State address. Dayton had surgery and is now in remission.

Dayton didn’t seek a third term . He’ll leave office Jan. 8.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Minnesota Marijuana Parties About To Get Major Party Status

Minnesota Sees High Voter Participation In Midterm Elections

Record Number Of Minnesotans Voted Early

Gnat-Borne Disease Found In Minnesota Deer For 1st Time

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Kory Lesnick said

Thank you for what you and you and Kristi have done for our racing family here a... Read More

Angela Sloan said

It was wonderful being able to participate in such a worthy cause... Read More

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

Latest Story

Cuyuna Country Recreation Area Ranked Fourth Top Attraction In Central Minnesota

Explore Minnesota, the state’s tourism and promotion office, announced that Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area in Crosby was found to be
Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Latest Stories

Cuyuna Country Recreation Area Ranked Fourth Top Attraction In Central Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Pierz Football Has Their Toughest Test Waiting For Them On Saturday

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Free Admission At State Parks The Day After Thanksgiving

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

BSU's Gunner Olszewski Named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

The Spirit Of Giving Through Operation Christmas Child

Posted on Nov. 16 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.