Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary’s Student of the Trimester Awards Sees Kids Grow

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Baxter Elementary recognized their Students of the Trimester last Friday. 41 students from kindergarten through 4th grade were honored during the award ceremony.

Baxter Elementary has a theme for this school year: “Together We Grow.” To grow students, had to put down roots in the first trimester. On the last day of the trimester, exceptional students were given the spotlight.

“Teachers each got to choose one student that they really felt exemplified and went above and beyond in the skills that we were working on,” said Dr. Tammy Stellmach, Baxter Elementary School Principal.

At Baxter Elementary, their mission is to instill perseverance into the developing students through challenges, knowing that their hard work will pay off.

“We promote the growth mindset, thinking of, rather than saying, ‘I can’t do it’ or ‘I won’t do it,’ thinking of, ‘I can’t do it yet, but I’m learning and I’m growing,'” explained Stellmach. “And then when we see students who have really blossomed and grown, we like to highlight that and show that often, have them shine and honor them for their hard work as well.”

During the ceremony, you could see the admiration. Students were happy their friends were honored, family members were ecstatic to see their little ones get recognition, and of course, the stars of the show were appreciative of their awards.

“That means a lot to see students being proud of who they are and what they stand for in character and with integrity,” added Stellmach. “We promote that and we love to see it. So certainly, an award ceremony is a nice way to shine out those skills that kids have done to be honored.”

Continuing with the “Together We Grow” theme, next trimester, Baxter Elementary students will be “Growing Together,” and then “Blooming” in the third trimester.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today