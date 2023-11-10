Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Garfield Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Veterans Day Program

Miles WalkerNov. 10 2023

Brainerd Public Schools is hosting a collection of Veterans Day programs throughout its many schools this week to let the community pay tribute to the individuals that served the country and some who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Garfield Elementary held a ceremony on Thursday to show their pride in honoring veterans for the holiday. For students, staff, and everyone else at the school, arranging the program is truly a team effort.

With many people at the school having with ties to veterans, Garfield Elementary takes the time to acknowledge every military branch during its program and exhibits its appreciation for those who have served.

Riverside Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Nisswa Elementary, and Brainerd High School, will each hold their own Veterans Day programs on Friday.

