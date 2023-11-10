Golden Apple: Garfield Elementary in Brainerd Holds Annual Veterans Day Program

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Brainerd Public Schools is hosting a collection of Veterans Day programs throughout its many schools this week to let the community pay tribute to the individuals that served the country and some who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

Garfield Elementary held a ceremony on Thursday to show their pride in honoring veterans for the holiday. For students, staff, and everyone else at the school, arranging the program is truly a team effort.

With many people at the school having with ties to veterans, Garfield Elementary takes the time to acknowledge every military branch during its program and exhibits its appreciation for those who have served.

Riverside Elementary, Harrison Elementary, Nisswa Elementary, and Brainerd High School, will each hold their own Veterans Day programs on Friday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today