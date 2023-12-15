Lakeland PBS

Golden Apple: Baxter Elementary Hosts Annual Gingerbread House Decorating Event

Miles WalkerDec. 15 2023

Baxter Elementary School held its annual gingerbread house decorating event last week. Looking to spread some holiday cheer, the staff provides kindergarten students with a day dedicated to building and designing their own edible homes and gives their parents an opportunity to join in as well.

For teacher Amy Foley, who has participated in the event with her own three kids, the best part about the decorating is the quality time spent between families.

Baxter Elementary ensures its kindergartners have the opportunity to get in the holiday spirit with their families. And on top of that, the school also finds a way to incorporate the curriculum into the festivities.

Foley also said the school utilizes gingerbread houses as an introduction to STEM. Students put together blueprints for their personalized abodes and encouraging them to think like architects at a young age.

Baxter Elementary also lets parents accompany their kids throughout the week leading up to the decorating and see firsthand how the kindergartners are progressing in the classroom.

By — Miles Walker

