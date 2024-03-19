Lakeland PBS

Girl Injured After Falling Off Truck in Crosslake St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Lakeland News — Mar. 19 2024

A girl was injured in Crosslake last weekend after falling off the back of a truck during the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

According to the Crosslake Police Department, on Saturday at around 3:30 p.m., police and first responders were dispatched to the parade on County Road 66 after receiving reports that a young girl fell off the back of a pickup truck. The girl then went under the float trailer that the truck was pulling.

The victim, a 10-year-old from Pine River, sustained injuries from the fall and from being pinned between the trailer and the asphalt, but she was not run over by the tires. She was treated on scene by first responders and was flown by helicopter to North Memorial Hospital in Minneapolis.

As of Monday morning, the girl was released from the hospital and is recovering from minor injuries..

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

