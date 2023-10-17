Lakeland PBS

Girl Injured After Being Struck by Pickup Truck in Bena

Lakeland News — Oct. 17 2023

A seven-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday when she was struck by a pickup truck in Bena.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 68-year-old Daniel Thompson of Bemidji was driving the pickup east on Highway 2 near the Big Winnie General Store when the girl ran out into traffic. She was taken to Essentia Health’s Deer River hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown.

Thompson was not injured. The collision happened around 6:40 Saturday night.

By — Lakeland News

