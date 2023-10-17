Girl Injured After Being Struck by Pickup Truck in Bena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A seven-year-old girl suffered non-life-threatening injuries on Saturday when she was struck by a pickup truck in Bena.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 68-year-old Daniel Thompson of Bemidji was driving the pickup east on Highway 2 near the Big Winnie General Store when the girl ran out into traffic. She was taken to Essentia Health’s Deer River hospital to be treated. Her condition is unknown.

Thompson was not injured. The collision happened around 6:40 Saturday night.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today