Good Food, Good Life, 365: Cottage Cheese Pancakes

Oct. 12 2022

Ingredients:

  • 6 eggs
  • 1 cup whole milk cottage cheese
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 cup organic canola oil
  • 1/4 cup plain unsweetened yogurt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Instructions:

  1. Put ingredients in blender in order listed. Blend for 1 minute. Scrape sides with a rubber spatula. Blend for a few more seconds. Batter will be thin.
  2. Pour about 1/4 cup batter on hot griddle (medium-high heat) for each pancake. Cook and flip and cook until done.

Makes about a dozen pancakes.

Serve hot with butter and warm maple syrup.

Sue’s Tips

Batter can be made 12 hours ahead and kept tightly covered in refrigerator until ready to make pancakes.

Cooked pancakes can be stored in freezer.

Non-gmo and organic versions of canola oil are typically healthier, expeller pressed versions that use no chemical solvents to produce the oil.

