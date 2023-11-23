Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks This Friday, Nov. 24

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If you’re looking for something to do on this upcoming Black Friday, remember that entrance to all Minnesota state parks is free that day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers for Free Park Days each season, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say the Free Park Days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on Nov. 24, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today