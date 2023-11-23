Lakeland PBS

Free Entrance to Minnesota State Parks This Friday, Nov. 24

Lakeland News — Nov. 23 2023

If you’re looking for something to do on this upcoming Black Friday, remember that entrance to all Minnesota state parks is free that day.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources offers for Free Park Days each season, and the one for this quarter always comes the day after Thanksgiving. DNR officials say the Free Park Days are to ensure everyone has the chance to experience the peace and beauty of Minnesota’s state parks and recreation areas.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in the state are waiving their entrance fees on Nov. 24, although the parks will be minimally staffed that day.

