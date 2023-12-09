Lakeland PBS

Former State Rep., Lake Shore Mayor John Poston Dies at Age 65

Lakeland News — Dec. 8 2023

John Poston

Former Lake Shore mayor and state Representative John Poston has died at the age of 65.

Poston had been battling ALS, and according to his obituary, he died on Dec. 5 with family at his side.

Poston served as Lake Shore’s mayor for four years and also served three terms in the Minnesota Legislature representing District 9A as a Republican. A prominent businessman in the Brainerd Lakes Area, Poston and his wife Pam own Salon 77 in Nisswa and 3 Cheers Hospitality Catering.

Funeral services for Poston are scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 at Lutheran Church of the Cross in Nisswa. Visitation is one hour prior to the start of the service and also on Friday, Dec. 15 from 4-7 p.m.

By — Lakeland News

