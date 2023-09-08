Lakeland PBS

Former Middle School Coach Charged With Criminal Sexual Conduct

Mary BalstadSep. 8 2023

A former middle school volleyball coach is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

According to court documents, Jeffrey Booge, 45, of Bemidji is facing one felony count of first degree criminal sexual conduct involving penetration or contact with a person under 14-years-old. Authorities received a report on August 30 that Booge inappropriately touched a child about one week prior.

The victim’s parent told law enforcement that Booge went from rubbing the child’s legs to  putting his fingers in her vaginal area. Deputies also learned Booge served as a middle school girl’s volleyball coach for a time. Upon being confronted by the victim’s family member, Booge apologized and thought it was someone else who was an adult. The victim was nine at the time of the incident. Court documents state Booge was helping remodel a family member’s bedroom around the time of the alleged assault.

On August 31, authorities went to Booge’s home to speak with him. Booge stated he wanted to speak with his attorney and said he had a good idea why officers were at his house.

Later, on September 5, investigators arrested Booge. As of September 8, Booge is not listed on the Beltrami County Jail roster.

Booge did post cash bail in the amount of $2,500. His bail is set at $50,000 with conditions and $100,000 without conditions.

His next court appearance is scheduled for September 11 at 8:30 a.m.

