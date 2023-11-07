Lakeland PBS

Former Hibbing Hockey Standout Honored at Celebration of Life After Untimely Death

Lakeland News — Nov. 7 2023

Adam Johnson

Family and friends celebrated the life of Adam Johnson on Monday in Hibbing.

Johnson is the former Hibbing prep hockey standout who died when his throat was cut by a skate blade while playing in the Elite Ice Hockey League in England on Oct. 28.

On Monday afternoon, thousands turned out for an emotional remembrance and celebration of Johnson’s life. Former teammates, coaches, friends, and many others memorialized him after he was laid to rest on Sunday at a private ceremony.

“There’s so many things I could say about Adam, and if I had the time, I’d talk about him for hours, but instead I wanted to write him a letter, similar to something I would have written him for our wedding day,” said Ryan Wolfe, Johnson’s fiancée. “Whether it came to school or life in general, you just seemed to have it all figured out, which gave me so much peace and comfort and made me feel like we could do anything or be anything, and we’d be OK – we’d be happy.”

Johnson was 29 when he died. You can watch the entire celebration of life event here.

By — Lakeland News

