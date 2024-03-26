Lakeland PBS

Former BSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Gunther Dies at 86

Lakeland News — Mar. 26 2024

Dave Gunther (Credit: The Historic Norman Funeral Home)

Former Bemidji State men’s basketball coach Dave Gunther has died at the age of 86.

Gunther came to Bemidji State in 1996 after a highly successful career at the University of North Dakota. Gunther coached at Bemidji State for six seasons, beginning with the 1995-96 team and ending after the 2000-01 season. He compiled an overall record of 49-113 but improved the team from four wins in his first year to 10 wins in his final year.

At UND, he coached for 18 seasons from 1971-1988 and is still ranked second in program history with 332 wins there. He also coached Wayne State, Nebraska and Buena Vista University during his career.

