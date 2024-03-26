Former BSU Men’s Basketball Coach Dave Gunther Dies at 86

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Former Bemidji State men’s basketball coach Dave Gunther has died at the age of 86.

Gunther came to Bemidji State in 1996 after a highly successful career at the University of North Dakota. Gunther coached at Bemidji State for six seasons, beginning with the 1995-96 team and ending after the 2000-01 season. He compiled an overall record of 49-113 but improved the team from four wins in his first year to 10 wins in his final year.

At UND, he coached for 18 seasons from 1971-1988 and is still ranked second in program history with 332 wins there. He also coached Wayne State, Nebraska and Buena Vista University during his career.

