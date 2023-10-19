Former Bemidji HS Activities Director Harvey Crable Dies at Age 74

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A man who served as Bemidji High School activities director for almost seven years has died.

According to an online obituary, Harvey Crable passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at his lake home in Park Rapids at the age of 74.

Crable was hired in Bemidji as activities director in May 2003 and remained on the job until his retirement on Jan. 1, 2010. Prior to coming to Bemidji, Crable spent four years as athletic director for Luverne High School. He began his career teaching and coaching football in Sleepy Eye.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia, and three sons.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Crable will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today