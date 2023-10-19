Lakeland PBS

Former Bemidji HS Activities Director Harvey Crable Dies at Age 74

Lakeland News — Oct. 19 2023

Harvey Crable (Courtesy: Jones-Pearson Funeral Home)

A man who served as Bemidji High School activities director for almost seven years has died.

According to an online obituary, Harvey Crable passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at his lake home in Park Rapids at the age of 74.

Crable was hired in Bemidji as activities director in May 2003 and remained on the job until his retirement on Jan. 1, 2010. Prior to coming to Bemidji, Crable spent four years as athletic director for Luverne High School. He began his career teaching and coaching football in Sleepy Eye.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cynthia, and three sons.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Crable will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Jones-Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids.

By — Lakeland News

