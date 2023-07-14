Former Beaver Zach Whitecloud Holds Autograph Session in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

He left Bemidji State as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but yesterday, Zach Whitecloud returned as a Stanley Cup champion.

The former Beaver and current Vegas Golden Knight held an autograph session at the Tavern on South Shore Thursday evening, and the event did not disappoint, as a huge crowd of local hockey fans lined up more than an hour before Whitecloud arrived to congratulate him on his recent success.

The line was so big it wrapped through the building and spilled out in front of the Sanford Center. Some brought their jerseys, pucks, and hockey sticks to be signed by the NHL champ, while others brought gifts for the local star.

Zach Whitecloud is only the second Beaver to get his name on the Stanley Cup. Joel Otto was the first when he won with Calgary back in 1989.

