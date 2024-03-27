Lakeland PBS

Former Beaver Dhel Duncan-Busby Displays Skills at CFL Combine

Lakeland News — Mar. 27 2024

Former Bemidji State wide receiver Dhel Duncan-Busby recently competed in the Canadian Football League’s Combine in Winnipeg ahead of the upcoming CFL Draft.

The former Beaver standout originally hails from Brampton, Ontario. He was ranked as the number 13 Canadian Collegiate Draft-eligible player by the CFL’s scouting bureau in January. The all-Super Region Four and two-time all-NSIC honoree finished his time at BSU top three in career receptions, receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and 100-yard receiving games.

At the Combine, Duncan-Busby ran the 40-yard dash in 4.56 seconds, the fifth best among all participants and second best for wide receivers. He also finished with a top 20 overall time in the 3-cone and shuttle drills.

By — Lakeland News

