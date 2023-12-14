Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Pillager Monday Night

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue battled a house fire near Pillager Monday night and were successful in keeping the fire from destroying the entire home.

According to a press release, 15 firefighters aggressively battled the blaze for four hours using 9,000 gallons of water and were able to mitigate extension into the main part of the home. Fire officials say the wind was in their favor and pushed the fire away from the main part of the home.

Several various vehicles in and near the garage were a total loss. There was also significant water damage to the living room floor area and some smoke damage to the remainder of the home.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Nobody was injured, including family members.

