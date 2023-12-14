Lakeland PBS

Firefighters Battle House Fire Near Pillager Monday Night

Lakeland News — Dec. 13 2023

Credit: Pillager Area Fire & Rescue

Pillager Area Fire & Rescue battled a house fire near Pillager Monday night and were successful in keeping the fire from destroying the entire home.

According to a press release, 15 firefighters aggressively battled the blaze for four hours using 9,000 gallons of water and were able to mitigate extension into the main part of the home. Fire officials say the wind was in their favor and pushed the fire away from the main part of the home.

Several various vehicles in and near the garage were a total loss. There was also significant water damage to the living room floor area and some smoke damage to the remainder of the home.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Nobody was injured, including family members.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Fire Destroys Shop at Sawyer Timber Co. Near Backus

Woman Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murder in Fatal Camper Fire Near Cass Lake

House Explodes and Bursts into Flames in South St. Paul, Killing at Least 1 Person, Fire Chief Says

Cass County Deputies Find Pillager Man Suffering From Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.