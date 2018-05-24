Lakeland PBS
Fire Heavily Damages Church In Pine River

Nathan Green
May. 23 2018
A mid-afternoon fire heavily damaged a church in Pine River Wednesday.

Firefighters were called around 2:30 to Faith Assembly of God Church. The sanctuary and fellowship hall were completely burned, but the side with offices was still standing.

No one was inside during the fire and no one was injured as a result of the fire. Community support has already been rolling in for those affected.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Firefighters from Pine River, Pequot Lakes, and Backus were on hand to fight the blaze.

