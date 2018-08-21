Family Of Crazy Horse Visits Brainerd

The history of the Crazy Horse family was the focus of a visit and book signing today at the Brainerd Public Library.

Crazy Horse’s grandson and great grandson made a stop in Brainerd as part of their international tour in support of the book, “Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior’s Life and Legacy.” William B. Matson wrote the book with and as told by the Clown family, descendants of Crazy Horse. Floyd Clown discussed aspects of the family and told stories of its history.

“When we started doing this for our family, Bill who wrote the book for us, we told him that whatever that you do and promoting this book our family’s behind you,” said Floyd Clown, elder in the Crazy Horse family. “In support of our respect for him doing this for our family and in support of him we’re here.”

The group will continue their tour in Wausau, WI tomorrow before heading to Duluth on Thursday.