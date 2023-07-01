Lakeland PBS

Extra Speed Enforcement Campaign Goes from July 1-31 on MN Roads

Lakeland News — Jul. 1 2023

Law enforcement is stepping up speed enforcement on Minnesota roads beginning today.

To remind motorists to drive safely, law enforcement partners are participating in a statewide extra speed enforcement and awareness campaign from July 1-31.

Safety officials say the 100 days between Memorial Day and Labor Day have a deadly reputation on Minnesota roads, and during the first 25 days of the current 100 days, preliminary figures show 46 people have lost their lives in crashes. That’s the highest in that timespan in the last 10 years.

By — Lakeland News

