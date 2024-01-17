Lakeland PBS

Emma Mutnansky Becomes 1st Bemidji Lumberjack to Earn Equestrian Scholarship

Lakeland News — Jan. 16 2024

Bemidji High School doesn’t have an equestrian team, but one Lumberjack has signed her letter of intent to ride show horses in college.

Emma Mutnansky will be taking her horse-riding talents to Minnesota-Crookston next fall, where she will compete in horsemanship, a style of equestrianism. She will be the first Lumberjack to compete in equestrian events at the collegiate level.

“I started riding when I was six at a barn that I’m still at, and then I started showing. I bought one of the horses that were in the barn and I started showing in the American Quarter Horse circuit,” said Mutnansky. “I kind of found out, just through Instagram and all that, there’s teams and I’ll probably end up selling my horse to pay for college. So it’s just a way that I can keep doing, like, what I like to do.”

She also explained why she decided to go to Minnesota-Crookston. “I kind of wanted to go to Auburn or like Oklahoma State University, and those D1 teams, but I just kind of wanted to stay closer to home.”

Mutnansky is going to school for equine science and wants to get certified in equine massage therapy.

By — Lakeland News

