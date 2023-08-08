Lakeland PBS

Dwight Yoakam to Play Sanford Center on October 12

Lakeland News — Aug. 7 2023

Country music artist and multiple Grammy Award winner Dwight Yoakam is coming to the Sanford Center in Bemidji this fall.

Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart and another 14 landing in the top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted on Billboard, with 14 of those peaking in the top 10.

Joining Yoakam as special guests will be The Mavericks, a band that has fused country with rock, pop, and Latin influences and broke through to critical and commerical success with their 1994 album What a Crying Shame.

The concert is slated to begin at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 12. Tickets for Yoakam and The Mavericks will be available at Ticketmaster.com and will go on sale this Friday, August 11 at 10 a.m.

By — Lakeland News

